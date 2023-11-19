Marriott Murder: Man Killed Inside Fairfax County Hotel

Officers were called to the 3100 block of Fairview Park Drive around 12:40 a.m., where the man was found suffering gunshot wounds to the upper body, county police said.

According to NBC Washington, it happened at the Falls Church Marriott in Fairview Park.

The man was hospitalized and pronounced dead, police said. Two suspects were in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

