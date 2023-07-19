Man Who Used Social Media To Groom Children, Solicit Porn In Virginia Sentenced: Feds

Vincent Sarikey, 35, formerly of Herndon, has been sentenced to 25 years in prison for a sickening scheme to produce child sexual abuse materials (CSAM) involving young girls from around the world.

Prosecutors said that Sarikey enticed a 15-year-old girl to produce illicit materials in 2018, which he then shared with over abusers through Telegram, a messaging app. He later attempted to entice a 12-year-old girl in Argentina to produce CSAM.

However, the girl was smart enough to advise Sarikey of her age, stating that he “would go to jail” and refused to produce the materials he requested.

In response, Sarikey then shared two videos of sexually explicit conduct to the minor in an effort to coerce her to make the videos he asked for.

Prosecutors said that Sarikey attempted to groom and entice the minors to record themselves engaging in sexually explicit activity, and he sent some images of himself to his victims.

He also conversed freely with a friend between October 2015 and July 2017 "about his sexual interest in children (talking) about his attempts to meet, groom, and abuse children, including a child to whom he had access, as well as blamed his victims for his own criminal conduct."

A search of Sarikey’s electronic devices led to the discovery of over 20,000 images and 500 videos of CSAM, including 486 known series with identified victims.

Sarikey pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation of children and faces additional charges for sexual exploitation of a child in the Southern District of Indiana based on his allegedly sexually abusing a child and using that child to produce CSAM nearly 15 years ago.

