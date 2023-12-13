Man Used Stolen Car To Go On 24-Hour Burglary Spree Throughout Fairfax County, Police Say

Angel Argueta Galeas, 22, of Hybla Valley, put the police through their paces this week, but he was quickly apprehended after a string of five reported burglaries in the course of 24 hours throughout the area.

An investigation was launched by the Fairfax County Police Department at around 8 p.m. on Monday, when officers were called to a reported burglary in the 3300 block of Willow Crescent Drive in Oaktown when a man walked into a residence, took items from inside the home, and stole the homeowner's Nissan Altima from the garage to kick things off.

Argueta Galeas was nearly thwarted hours later, around 11 p.m., when a suspicious person was seen near DigiTech-PC Solutions on Clifton Road in Fairfax Station, though he was able to remain elusive.

Officers spotted the man, later identified as Argueta Galeas, who ignored their commands, and left the area in a vehicle.

According to investigators, Argueta Galeas allegedly attempted to force entry into the business and it was determined that the vehicle he fled in was the stolen Nissan.

The crime spree continued into the next day, police say, when officers were called at around 6:20 a.m. on Tuesday morning to the 7100 block of Swift Trails Drive in Fairfax Station, where another home had been burglarized.

In the third instance, the homeowner heard glass breaking and confronted Argueta Galeas inside, though he was able to get away before the police arrived.

Shortly thereafter, officials say that another neighbor called to report a suspicious vehicle - the stolen Altima - on their property.

Officers canvassed the area after the latest complaint, but did not track Argueta Galeas down, but he wasn't done yet.

At approximately 9:10 a.m. on Tuesday, another homeowner in the same block reported that someone was inside a building on his property, though the suspect had already left before the call for service.

Minutes later, a third homeowner made the call to 911 to report a man broke a window and entered her home, at which point, officers, detectives, and a police K9 responded and found Argueta Galeas, who was arrested without further incident.

Argueta Galeas was charged with:

Three counts of burglary;

Trespassing with intent to damage property;

Possession of burglarious tools;

Two counts of grand larceny;

Petit larceny;

Two counts of misdemeanor damage to property;

Two counts of credit card theft.

Additional charges are pending in connection to the burglaries. Argueta Galeas is being held without bond at the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center.

