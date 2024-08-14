Reston resident Arturo Elmore-Adon, 25, is behind bars following the investigation into an alleged sexual assault that was reported over the weekend.

According to a spokesperson from the Fairfax County Police Department, at around 10:30 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 9, officers were called to the 11100 block of South Lakes Drive in Reston, when Elmore-Adon allegedly touched a 7-year-old child and took the photo while she shopped with her mother.

He fled before officers arrived. No injuries were reported.

This week, Elmore-Adon was arrested and charged with aggravated sexual battery and unlawful creation of an image of a person under 18.

Elmore-Adon was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and held without bond.

