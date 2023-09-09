Man Threatened To Steal Child While Snatching Backpack In Reston, Police Say

The Fairfax County Police Department released new composite sketches of a suspect linked to at least two robberies in Reston over the summer as they seek the public's assistance in tracking him down.

On Wednesday, July 26, police say that a woman was approached by a man near the 11900 block of Barrell Cooper Court and attempted to snatch her backpack, threatening to take her child if she didn't give up her belongings.

He was described as being Hispanic, between 20 and 25 years old, around 5-foot-6 with a thin build.

The following month, two women were walking on a trail near the 12000 block of Greywing Square when they were approached by two men, one of whom pepper-sprayed them, stole a purse, and ran away.

That suspect was described as being Hispanic, approximately 19, with dark hair, and facial hair on his chin. A sketch of the second man - who was approximately 16 and wearing a white t-shirt and red shorts - was not available.

Detectives say that they believe the two suspects in the composite sketches are the same person.

Anyone with information regarding the man has been asked to call the Reston Police Station by calling (703) 478-0904.

