Man Dies Weeks After Unlicensed, Uninsured Driver Caused Wrong-Way Fairfax Parkway Crash: Cops

James Berry Gautier, 83, of Burke, was heading north on the Fairfax County Parkway when he was struck by 53-year-old Mark Anthony Addison, of Sterling, who was heading south on Sept. 8 around 10:30 a.m., county police said.

Addison's Chevrolet Express Van drove over the median into northbound lanes and also collided with a tractor-trailer that was also traveling north

The impact caused the Express Van to collide with a tractor-trailer that was also traveling north on Fairfax County Parkway.

Gautier was taken to the hospital and died approximately one month after the crash. Preliminarily, speed and alcohol are not believed to be factors in the crash.

Addison was charged with Reckless Driving, Driving with No Operator’s License and No Insurance.

