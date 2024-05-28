Look Inside $17.5M Waterfront Estate For Sale In McLean

The home at 1169 Crest Lane in McLean is situated along the Potomac River and rests of a 2.32 acres, according to the listing by HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties.

Built in 2013, the 10,150-square-foot, three-level home has four bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and lots of natural light thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows with wooden walls and vaulted ceilings.

Features include a wet bar, butler's pantry, intercom, large bathtub overlooking the river, a six-burner stove, and more.

The listing agents are Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, Christopher Leary, and Micah Smith of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties. Click here for the complete listing.

