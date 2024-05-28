Partly Cloudy 68°

SHARE

Look Inside $17.5M Waterfront Estate For Sale In McLean

A waterfront estate with picturesque views is for sale in Northern Virginia.

1169 Crest Lane, McLean.

1169 Crest Lane, McLean.

 Photo Credit: Townsend Visuals
1169 Crest Lane, McLean.

1169 Crest Lane, McLean.

 Photo Credit: Townsend Visuals
Cecilia Levine
Email me Read More Stories

The home at 1169 Crest Lane in McLean is situated along the Potomac River and rests of a 2.32 acres, according to the listing by HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties.

Built in 2013, the 10,150-square-foot, three-level home has four bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and lots of natural light thanks to floor-to-ceiling windows with wooden walls and vaulted ceilings.

Features include a wet bar, butler's pantry, intercom, large bathtub overlooking the river, a six-burner stove, and more.

The listing agents are Robert Hryniewicki, Adam Rackliffe, Christopher Leary, and Micah Smith of HRL Partners at Washington Fine Properties. Click here for the complete listing.

to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE