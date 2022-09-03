Contact Us
Fairfax Daily Voice serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church
Return to your home site

Menu

Fairfax Daily Voice serves Annandale, Bailey's Crossroads, Burke, Centreville, Chantilly, Fair Oaks, Fairfax, Herndon, McLean, Oakton, Reston, Springfield, Tysons & West Falls Church

Nearby Sites

  • Prince William
    serves Buckhall, Bull Run, Dale City, Gainesville, Lake Ridge, Leesylvania, Linton Hall, Montclair & Woodbridge
  • Charles
    serves Bensville, Bryans Road, Indian Head, La Plata, Saint Charles & Waldorf
  • Stafford
    serves Aquia Harbour, Boswell's Corner, Brooke, Falmouth, Ferry Farms, Garrisonville, Hartwood, Quantico Base, Roseville, Southern Gateway & Stafford
  • Montgomery
    serves Aspen Hill, Bethesda, Gaithersburg, Germantown, Montgomery Village, North Bethesda, Olney, Potomac, Rockville, Silver Spring & Wheaton
  • Prince George's
    serves Bowie, Camp Springs, Chillum, Clinton, College Park, Greenbelt, Hyattsville, Landover, Laurel, South Laurel & Suitland
  • Alexandria
  • Arlington
  • Loudoun
    serves Ashburn, Brambleton, Broadlands, Cascades, Landsowne, Leesburg, South Riding, Sterling, Stone Ridge & Sugarland Run
Lifestyle

Not Horsing Around: Virginia State Police Assist In Special 'Fugitive Apprehension' On I-64

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
The horse was rescued from I-64 in Virginia.
The horse was rescued from I-64 in Virginia. Photo Credit: Virginia State Police

Traffic was tied up on a busy Virginia roadway early on Saturday morning as state police troopers made a curious apprehension of a wanted subject who’s been on the run for days.

In Albemarle County, a Virginia State Police trooper wasn’t horsing around as he held up traffic along I-64 to help rescue “Mia” a horse that has been away from her farm since at least Thursday, Sept. 1.

Trooper Lorenzo Goode was able to aid with the “fugitive apprehension” and Mia was returned to her farm safely without any further incident.

The incident led to some congestion in the area, though state police said that they “appreciate drivers’ patience this morning.” 

to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.