Not Horsing Around: Virginia State Police Assist In Special 'Fugitive Apprehension' On I-64

Traffic was tied up on a busy Virginia roadway early on Saturday morning as state police troopers made a curious apprehension of a wanted subject who’s been on the run for days.

In Albemarle County, a Virginia State Police trooper wasn’t horsing around as he held up traffic along I-64 to help rescue “Mia” a horse that has been away from her farm since at least Thursday, Sept. 1.

Trooper Lorenzo Goode was able to aid with the “fugitive apprehension” and Mia was returned to her farm safely without any further incident.

The incident led to some congestion in the area, though state police said that they “appreciate drivers’ patience this morning.”

