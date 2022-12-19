Daycare Director Without Car Following Virginia Wreck Sees Community Support

A Virginia community came together to help a popular daycare director in Fairfax County get back behind the wheel after being involved in a crash with a negligent driver.

Gianna Grizmala, the director at the Northern Virginia Academy of Early Learning in Landsdown was the recent recipient of a new car after hers was totaled by a driver running a red light near the intersection of Telegraph Road and Beulah Street in Virginia, courtesy of a GoFundMe campaign that was launched on her behalf.

In less than a week, the fundraiser his $6,000, 20 percent more than the stated $5,000 goal to help Grizmala get moving once again. The campaign was so successful that organizers ended it on Friday, Dec. 16 after meeting and exceeding the target.

“Making (Northern Virginia) feel like home for our kids can’t be easy, but Cici makes it look that way," organizer Ryan Ridgely wrote. “(She) has been a pillar of the NVOA community for many years, and is always willing to lend a helping hand or listening ear, even when she’s up to her eyeballs in administrative work.

“(This) is our chance to help her in a time of need,” he continued. “I am hoping we can come together as a community to help Cici with a down payment for a new vehicle, since this is a huge, unexpected expense.”

