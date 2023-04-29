Leaf Blower Bandit Admits To Assaulting Woman With Debris, Killing BF In Fairfax County

Steven Green, 55, pleaded guilty to manslaughter and malicious wounding for the 2019 fatal shooting Miguel Leiva Hernandez in the Chantilly Park Shopping Center parking lot.

The guilty plea comes after his March trial ended with a hung jury.

Prosecutors say that Green was cleaning at the shopping center on May 24, 2019, when he had an altercation with Leiva Hernandez’s girlfriend, Myra Osorio Cordero, who was standing outside a restaurant in the area.

Green proceeded to use his leaf blowers to send debris toward the woman after they exchanged words, hitting her in the face with a piece of equipment.

When Leiva Hernandez saw his girlfriend bleeding “profusely,” he followed Green into the parking lot, a physical struggle ensued, and Green shot him once in the chest, killing him.

Two others were reportedly injured - but not shot - during the incident.

“It’s always a tragedy when a young person dies, and nothing can bring Miguel back to his family and loved ones,” Descano said. “As prosecutors, our job is to put on a fair trial, and we respect the original jury’s serious deliberation of the evidence in this case.

“Today’s agreement guarantees a just outcome for the community.”

Green is scheduled to be sentenced in September.

