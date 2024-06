Naiyimai Abuduwaili tells lottery officials she was sitting at home with a cup of coffee, playing a Virginia Lottery game online when she felt that she was going to win big.

That feeling was correct: The Chantilly woman won $146,105 playing the Cash Buster Multiplier game.

“Boom – it just happened,” she said.

