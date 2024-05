A tractor trailer crash near mile post 54.2 in Centreville had traffic crawling for 3.5 miles as of 4:55 p.m. on Monday, May 6, the VDOT site said.

The westbound left lane and center lane were both closed, bringing the highway down to just one single lane.

This is a developing story. Check back for more.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.