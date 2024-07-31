Husband Accused Of Stabbing Wife To Death In Fair Oaks Home

Late on Monday afternoon, officers were called to the 3900 block of Highland Oaks Drive in Fair Oaks to investigate a reported stabbing, where they found Karen Dorbayan, 77, suffering from traumatic injuries to her upper body.

She was rushed to an area hospital, where she later died, according to the Fairfax County Police Department.

It was later determined that her husband, Behruze Dorbayan allegedly stabbed his wife, and he was arrested without incident.

Dorbayan was taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center and charged with second-degree murder. He's being held there without bond.

The circumstances surrounding the fatal stabbing remain under investigation.

