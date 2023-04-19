Gunman Who Killed Music Artist In Virginia Recording Studio Learns His Fate

Cinquan Louis Blakney entered an Alford plea of no contest to a second-degree murder charge in the 2019 Woodbridge shooting death of Tristan Sellers, on Thursday, April 13, Prince William County Commonwealth Attorney Amy Ashworth said.

Judge James A. Willett subsequently sentenced Blakney to 40 years in state prison with 20 years suspended, and five years of supervised probation upon release.

Sellers, who went by "Slim Tristan," was at the DMV Recording Studio in Woodbridge on Nov. 18, 2019, with Blakney, when the two began arguing over the production of a music track, Ashworth said.

That's when Blakney shot Sellers, who was unarmed, and pronounced dead by paramedics at the scene. An autopsy confirmed that the cause of death was multiple gunshot wounds and that the manner of death was a homicide.

Blakney was identified as a suspect and subsequently captured with help from the United States Marshall’s Task Force and Greenbelt Police Department in Greenbelt, MD.

“Violent crime has no place in our community and will be prosecuted vigorously, Ashworth said. "We express our deepest condolences to the victim’s family.”

Sellers was being mourned on his own Instagram page in a series of posts.

