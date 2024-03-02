Great Falls Bank Robber Arrested In Montgomery County, Police Say

Michael Allen Reid, 61, crossed over state lines from his Maryland home on March 1, when he walked into the bank branch on Walker Road in Great Falls, took out a gun, demanded cash, and fled in a vehicle.

However, he was no match for the Fairfax County Police Department.

Officers canvassed the area and spotted Reid's Acura blowing through a red light while speeding near I-495, prompting a BOLO alert.

It also sent the Fairfax County Police Department's Aviation Unit into action.

Reid didn't make it far, being tracked by the helicopter, and he was ultimately stopped in Montgomery County, where evidence of the bank robbery was recovered, according to police.

Reid was arrested and held in custody at the Montgomery County Jail pending his extradition back to Fairfax County to face charges for the bank robbery.

