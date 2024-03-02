Overcast 53°

Great Falls Bank Robber Arrested In Montgomery County, Police Say

A police helicopter is being credited for helping investigators in Maryland apprehend a bank robber who held up a Wells Fargo in Virginia on Friday morning.

The bank robber didn't get far in Fairfax County

 Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police
The bank robber made it from Fairfax County to Montgomery County before being apprehended.

 Photo Credit: Twitter via Fairfax County Police
Zak Failla
Michael Allen Reid, 61, crossed over state lines from his Maryland home on March 1, when he walked into the bank branch on Walker Road in Great Falls, took out a gun, demanded cash, and fled in a vehicle.

However, he was no match for the Fairfax County Police Department.

Officers canvassed the area and spotted Reid's Acura blowing through a red light while speeding near I-495, prompting a BOLO alert. 

It also sent the Fairfax County Police Department's Aviation Unit into action.

Reid didn't make it far, being tracked by the helicopter, and he was ultimately stopped in Montgomery County, where evidence of the bank robbery was recovered, according to police.

Reid was arrested and held in custody at the Montgomery County Jail pending his extradition back to Fairfax County to face charges for the bank robbery.

