Two people were reportedly in custody following the incident near the Altria Theater in Monroe Park around 5:15 p.m., ABC News reports.

Richmond Mayor Levar Stoney during a press conference called the event tragic and traumatic for the children involved.

"Is nothing sacred any longer?" the mayor asked.

Few details around the shooting were known as of 8:20 p.m.

Several people took to Twitter to express outrage.

