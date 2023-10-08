Fugitive Son Arrested In Florida After Stabbing Mother In Fairfax County, Police Say

Shortly before 1 p.m. on Friday afternoon, officers from the Fairfax County Police Department were called to an apartment in the 9200 block of Cardinal Forest Lane in Lorton, where they found a woman suffering from a stab wound to the upper body.

She was rushed to an area hospital for treatment of serious injuries. Her condition was not available on Sunday morning.

According to police, the woman's son, Lorge Andres Esquiviel Rivera, 27, was identified as a suspect, and a wide-ranging BOLO alert was provided to other law enforcement agencies.

The Lorton resident fled Fairfax County, but was ultimately apprehended when he was caught by troopers with Florida Highway Patrol .

Esquiviel Rivera was charged on a warrant with aggravated malicious wounding, and his mother remains in the hospital.

He is scheduled to be extradited back to Fairfax County at a later date.

The stabbing remains under investigation.

