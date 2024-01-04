Fatal Crash: Jeep Hits Tow Truck Responding To 3-Car Collision On I-66

The tow truck was responding to a crash at mile marker 51 in the westbound lanes just after 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 3, when it was struck by the Jeep, Virginia State Police said.

The Jeep Compass SUV rear-ended the tow truck near Exit 62 for Nutley Street in Vienna, as the truck slowed to a stop, police said.

The impact of the crash caused the Jeep to spin out into the westbound travel lane and hit a Toyota Tacoma pickup truck.

The driver of the Jeep was taken to Fairfax INOVA Hospital and died of her injuries later that same evening. Her identity has not yet been released.

The driver of the tow truck was also transported to the hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries. The driver of the Toyota was not injured in the crash.

