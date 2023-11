Lt. Travis Traynham died while off duty on Thanksgiving, the department said.

"Lt. Traynham will be greatly missed. Chief Butler and FCFRD extend our deepest condolences to Lt. Traynham’s family, friends and anyone whose life he touched," FCFR said in a tweet.

A cause of death was not made public.

