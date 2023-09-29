Fairfax County Fire And Rescue Lieutenant Arrested On Drug Charges In Virginia

Aleksandra Olegoyna Kazmar, 40, of Front Royal, tampered with vials of morphine and fentanyl multiple times between August and September 2023, Fairfax County police said.

The discovery came to light during a monthly inspection of medication at Fire Station 36, when a technician noticed the volume of the liquid contained within the vial was not consistent with similar vials and there appeared to be a hole in the plastic-controlled substance kit. The technician immediately reported the inconsistencies to his supervisor.

FCFRD began an internal investigation into the tampering of the controlled substance. During the investigation, three additional events were identified where vials of morphine and fentanyl were either tampered with or stolen during the months of August and September. The tampering occurred at Fire Station 36 and 39.

On Sept. 6, FCFRD notified the Fairfax County Police Department of the incidents. A criminal investigation into the matter was launched by FCPD with the assistance of FCFRD.

The investigation determined that Kazmar, a 17-year department veteran, was tampering with the vials to steal the medication for her personal use.

She has been charged with one felony count of Obtaining Drugs by Fraud. She was arrested and released on an unsecured bond, and has been placed on administrative leave.

