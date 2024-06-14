Facebook Marketplace Centreville Carjacker Arrested, Cops Say

Rodney Hart Jr., had expressed interest in buying a vehicle two victims had listed for sale on Facebook Marketplace, and set up a meeting around 10:10 p.m. on June 5, on the 14600 block of Seasons Drive in Centreville, police in Fairfax County said.

While Hart was inspecting the vehicle’s interior, he told the victims to get out, police said. The victims refused to exit the vehicle and a struggle ensued. Hart fled the area prior to police arrival. One victim was treated for minor injuries at the scene.

An investigation identified Hart as the suspect. He was arrested and charged with carjacking and two counts of abduction, then held without bond.

