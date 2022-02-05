VA Tattoo Shop Is Giving Free Tattoos — But They Have To Be Duke's Mayonnaise Related

A Richmond tattoo shop is partnering with Duke's Mayonnaise to offer free mayonnaise-inspired tattoos in a pop-up event in May, as reported by WTVR.

Yellow Bird Tattoo is giving mayonnaise-lovers a chance to make their loyalty to the popular brand permanent at their Main Street location on Friday, May 13 from 12 to 8 p.m.

"Most tattooed mayo brand in the world? That’s the goal," the Duke's Mayo Tattoos Instagram page bio says. "Inking your Duke’s love? Tag us & hashtag #dukestattoos or send us a DM with a photo/video."

Customers can choose one of the pre-drawn options Duke's and Yellowbird collaborated on for their tattoo. However, the flash designs won't be available for viewing until the day of the event.

Although Duke's was founded in South Carolina, its headquarters is located in Richmond, according to its website. A full history of the beloved Duke's brand is available here.

Limited appointments are available for the event, and will be served on a first-come, first-serve basis.

