Ejected Motorcyclist Run Over, Killed By Cars On I-66 In Fiery Crash

Jeffrey R. Armstrong, of Sterling, was head east on a 2006 Suzuki GSX-R 600 when he rear-ended a Honda Odyssey around 11:25 p.m. Friday, April 21, Virginia State Police said.

The crash happened near the 50 mile marker where Armstrong, who was wearing a helmet, was ejected and thrown into the travel lane, authorities said.

Both Armstrong and the motorcycle were then struck by two additional vehicles, and the bike caught fire. Armstrong was pronounced dead at the scene.

No other drivers were injured. Speed is being investigated as a factor in the crash.

Condolences poured in on Facebook.

