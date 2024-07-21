DUI Teen Driver Arrested In Fatal Lorton Pedestrian Crash, Police Say

The 17-year-old driver of a 2017 Jeep Cherokee was heading east on Lorton Road near Timarand Drive in Lortin, when he struck Jamar Caper, 35, of Alexandria, who was trying to cross Lorton Road around 10:35 p.m. Saturday, July 20, county police said.

Caper was hospitalized where he was pronounced dead.

The teen driver, meanwhile, remained at the scene and was arrested for DUI, police said. The driver was taken to the Fairfax County Juvenile Detention Center and subsequently released to their parents.

"Detectives suspect that narcotics may have played a role in the crash, and speed is still being investigated," police said. "The circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation."

