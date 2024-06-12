Drunken Man Looking For Fights On Bus, Aggressive Thief Arrested In Fairfax, Cops Say

Luis Hernandez, 26, and Youthana Inthirath, 54, were both arrested on June 10, police said.

Hernandez allegedly swiped multiple items from CVS when he was confronted by an employee at the Fairfax Boulevard store, police said. Hernandez punched the employee multiple times, caused extensive damage to the store, and fled with stolen items, according to police.

He was quickly found by officers and charged with felony destruction of property, assault and battery, and petit larceny.

Inthirath was on a CUE bus and yelling that he wanted to fight other passengers when officers were called to Pickett Road and Silver King Court, police said. He became combative and assaulted four officers.

Inthirath was charged with drunk in public, assault on law enforcement and obstruction of justice.

Both men were held in the county jail.

