Driver Charged For Fatal Pedestrian Strike That Hospitalized Two In Fairfax County, Police Say

A 58-year-old woman has been charged in connection to a fatal June crash that left a pedestrian dead in Fairfax County, police announced on Monday.

A driver has been charged in connection to a fatal crash in June.

Zak Failla
Centreville resident Climencia Melgar was identified as the driver who struck Lubia Mirasol Vasquez Mateo while making a turn late last month, and she will now face charges.

Detectives from the Fairfax County Police Department were called shortly before 10 p.m. on June 25, where they found Vasquez Mateo down on Pickwick Road after being struck by Melgar outside of the crosswalk.

The Clifton resident was rushed to an area hospital with life-threatening injuries, where she later died. A second pedestrian, believed to be her significant other, was also hospitalized with less severe injuries.

Neither speed nor alcohol were believed to be factors in the fatal crash.

Melgar was charged with failure to stop for pedestrians. Police say that she was served a summons and later released.

Vasquez Mateo leaves behind four children who "are trying to navigate through this period of mourning and make some challenging decision," Vasquez Mateo's niece said.

"As for her significant other, Jose Vasquez, is left grieving and devastated over the traumatic accident that happened to him and my aunt."

The fatal crash remains under investigation.

A GoFundMe for the family can be found here.

