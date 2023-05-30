Details Fuzzy In Double Homicide At Memorial Day Gathering In Falls Church: Police

Police called to apartments on the 2200 block of Pimmit Run Lane in Falls Church around 3:30 p.m. Monday, May 29 found one man dead in a laundry room and another with gunshot wounds in the parking lot outside, FCPD's Deputy Chief of Investigations Eli Cory said.

The first victim found was pronounced dead at the scene while the other was taken to the hospital, where he died. Two juveniles with stab wounds were also hospitalized, and their relationship to the men was not immediately clear. One of the men was from Loudoun County.

Detectives were piecing together the purpose of the gathering, and the relationships between the victims and guests.

