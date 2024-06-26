Crews Battle Heat, Two-Alarm Apartment Fire In Fairfax County (Developing)

Before 10 a.m. on Wednesday morning, firefighters were called to a two-alarm fire that was reported in the 2700 block of Hollywood Road in West Falls Church, where they were met by an inferno showing from the top floor of the building.

The fire was still raging as of 10:30 a.m. on June 26. No injuries were initially reported.

This latest incident comes days after another two-alarm fire in the 6900 block of Banchory Court in Kingstowne.

The cause of Wednesday's fire remains under investigation as firefighters work to knock down the flames.

This is a developing story. Check Daily Voice for updates.

