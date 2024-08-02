Partly Cloudy 99°

Crash Investigation Leads To Lane Closures, Delays On I-395 North In Fairfax County

The afternoon commute got off to a rocky start for some in Fairfax County when a crash snarled up traffic on I-395 on Friday.

Traffic on I-395 in Fairfax County on Friday afternoon.

 Photo Credit: Virginia DOT
Zak Failla
Zak Failla

Motorists were delayed on Aug. 2, when a crash was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m., which left several northbound lanes of the interstate shut down, bottling up traffic for miles.

The north left shoulder, left lane, and center lane were all closed, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

No details about the crash has been released. 

This is a developing story. 

