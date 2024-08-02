Crash Investigation Leads To Lane Closures, Delays On I-395 North In Fairfax County

Motorists were delayed on Aug. 2, when a crash was reported shortly before 4:30 p.m., which left several northbound lanes of the interstate shut down, bottling up traffic for miles.

The north left shoulder, left lane, and center lane were all closed, according to the Virginia Department of Transportation.

No details about the crash has been released.

This is a developing story.

Check Daily Voice for updates.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.