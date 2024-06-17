Crash Into Home, Medical Emergency Caused Fatal Incident In Fairfax County: Police

Alexandria resident Ellsworth Jackson, Jr. has been identified by police as the person who died at the hospital more than a week after a single-vehicle crash into a Newington home last month.

Officers from the Fairfax County Police Department were called at around 10 a.m. on Monday, May 13 to the area of View Lane and Bold Lion Lane, where there was a report of a car that crashed into a home in the area.

Investigators say that Jackson was driving a 2012 Toyota Camry on View Lane when he suffered a medical emergency and struck the residence.

Days later, on Wednesday, May 22, Jackson died at the hospital, and an autopsy conducted by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner confirmed his death was a result of injuries sustained in the crash, despite the underlying medical emergency, officials said on Monday, June 17.

Jackson was remembered as "a man of quiet strength, a profound listener, and a compassionate soul who touched the lives of many," in his obituary.

The crash remains under investigation.

A Celebration of Life for Jackson has been scheduled for 11 a.m. on Saturday, June 22 at Mount Comfort Cemetery in the 6600 block of South Kings Highway in Alexandria.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.