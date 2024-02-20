Crash Brings Emergency Response Vehicles To I-66 In Fairfax County

The crash happened in the eastbound lanes in Merrifield, at mile marker 64.
As of 8:25 a.m., two firetrucks and an ambulance were at the scene. The east exit 64A narrows.
A Tuesday, Feb. 20 car crash brought emergency response vehicles to I-66 in Fairfax County.
