Crash Brings Emergency Response Vehicles To I-66 In Fairfax County

A Tuesday, Feb. 20 car crash brought emergency response vehicles to I-66 in Fairfax County. 

 Photo Credit: Cecilia Levine
Cecilia Levine
The crash happened in the eastbound lanes in Merrifield, at mile marker 64.

As of 8:25 a.m., two firetrucks and an ambulance were at the scene. The east exit 64A narrows. 

