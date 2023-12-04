Crafty Criminal Busted Stealing $49K From Sak's During Shoplifting Spree In McLean: Police

Olatune Oladinni was arrested over the weekend after he was recognized by Loss Prevention Officers at Sak's Fifth Avenue at the Tysons Center Mall in McLean as he was attempting to steal thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from the popular store, according to police.

The 41-year-old Maryland resident was stopped at around 12:40 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 1, and before members of the Fairfax County Police Department could arrive at the department store, Oladinni allegedly tried leaving with a jacket worth more than $3,500.

He was tracked down in the parking garage of the mall and taken into custody, at which point it was determined that Oladinni is a repeat offender who has been the subject of a police probe into thefts over the course of several months.

Police say that Oladinni has been targeting Sak's Fifth Avenue since at least October.

Further investigation determined that Oladinni was in possession of more than $49,000 worth of stolen merchandise, which was recovered in his apartment. They also seized burglary tools that "are consistent with circumventing alarm systems on merchandise."

Oladinni was arrested without incident and taken to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center, where he was charged with:

Grand larceny;

Larceny with intent to distribute;

Possession of burglarious tools.

He was held on a $3,000 secured bonds and additional charges are pending as the investigation into his shoplifting spree continues.

