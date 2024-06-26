Clifton Pedestrian, 46, Killed In Centreville, Police Say

Rubia Marisol Vasquez Matteo, of Clifton, was crossing Pickwick Road outside of the crosswalk with another man when a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee heading east struck them at Braddock Road in Centreville around 9:50 p.m. Monday, June 24, county police said.

Matteo was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries, while the other pedestrian sustained injuries considered non-life-threatening. The driver remained at the scene and Matteo died at the hospital.

Detectives do not believe speed or alcohol are factors in the crash and continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding the crash.

Anyone with information about this crash is asked to contact our Crash Reconstruction Unit at 703-280-0543.

