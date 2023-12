The family was walking on Herndon Parkway when they were struck near Summerfield Drive around 5 p.m., according to the outlet and local police.

The child and one of the adults were listed in critical condition after being removed by firefighters, NBC says.

Click here for more from NBC Washington.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.