Charges Upgraded For DWI Driver In Deadly Sidewalk Crash, Fairfax County PD Says

Charges have been upgraded for a 38-year-old man who police previously said was driving drunk in a crash that killed a pedestrian on the sidewalk last May in Fairfax County, police announced.

Michael Rambudhan

Photo Credit: Fairfax County PD
Cecilia Levine
Michael Rambudhan, of Woodbridge, was charged with DUI manslaughter on Friday, July 26, in connection with the crash that killed 54-year-old Lucius Gaskins, of Alexandria, county police said.

Rambudhan was heading north on North Kings Highway in Huntington, in a 2023 Acura MDX when he left the roadway, struck a median, and continued onto the sidewalk around 12:35 a.m. on Friday, May 24, county police said.

Rambudhan's vehicle struck Gaskins on the sidewalk, before hitting a tree. Gaskins was declared dead at the scene while Rambudhan suffered minor injuries, and remained at the scene. 

He was initially charged with DWI and refusal and this week was remanded to the Fairfax County Adult Detention Center on a $25,000 bond.

