Bystanders Intervene, Detain Carjacker Until Officers Arrive In Annandale, Police Say

Ranzo Johnson, 38, terrorized some of his neighbors in Annandale on Saturday after first stealing a Lexus and then attempting several other carjackings in the area.

According to the Fairfax County Police Department, the incident began at around 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, July 6.

Investigators say that Johnson carjacked his first victim in the 7600 block of Allman Drive in Annandale, taking off in a woman's black Lexus SUV, which became disabled in the 8600 block of Richmond Highway in Mount Vernon.

Johnson was just getting started.

It is alleged that he then attempted to carjack a second vehicle occupied by two people, but some bystanders were able to fend him off.

Police say that Johnson then attempted to flee and steal another car in the 8600 block of Woodlawn Court, though more Good Samaritans were able to stop, and detain him until police arrived to arrest him.

Several people suffered what were described as non-life-threatening injuries, including Johnson, who was injured before officers arrived to take him into custody and was temporarily hospitalized.

Detectives have obtained warrants for carjacking, three counts of attempted carjacking, and two assault charges, police say.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.