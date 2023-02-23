These DMV Restaurants Are 'Onto Something Big', According To New List Of Best Fast-Casuals

Looking for a quick tasty bite? The DMV continues to prove its strength among foodies and entrepreneurs, landing at the top of the list for QSR's Hottest Startup Fast Casuals.

The list compiles 40 fast-casual restaurants with under 40 locations that the hit magazine believes are onto something big in the food industry, with four DMV area franchises making the list.

1. Call Your Mother Deli: Washington, DC

The delicious bagel deli has seven locations that together make over 45,000 bagels a week for customers. The deli focuses on two main styles, the classic New York-style bagel, and the sweeter Montreal recipe. Together, co-founders Andrew Dana and Daniela Moreira combine their childhood inspirations to create the best-tasting treats. The company plans to expand from the DMV for the first time in 2023, with several planned openings in the Denver, Colorado area.

2. South Block: Arlington, VA

Opened in 2011, the juice location was founded Amir Mostafavi, who had left the corporate world to become an entrepreneur. In 2006 Mostafavi entered the juice and smoothie business, igniting his passion for the industry and planting the seed for South Block. South Block now has 14 locations and focuses on serving customers juices, smoothies, acai bowls, and superfoods.

3. Puro Gusto: Washington, DC

This international twist on coffee runs from breakfast to cocktail hour, and marks the first United States location. Puro Gusto has over 30 locations in Europe and Asia, first opening its doors in Milan in 2006. The unique coffee house focuses on the business world rather than residential neighborhoods and offers a catering menu along with rewards incentives, including $1 coffee before 9 a.m.

4. District Taco: Falls Church, VA

The popular taco joint began in 2009 after neighbors Osiris Hoil and Marc Wallace got together over homemade chips and salsa, and decided to open a food truck. The Rossyln food truck quickly expanded to 14 different locations throughout the DMV and Pennsylvania. The brand is hoping to expand more throughout the eastern seaboard and midwest in the near future.

To read the entire list of all 40 fast-casuals, click here.

