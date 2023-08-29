Overcast 73°

Best Colleges In Virginia: Website Releases 2024 Rankings

The grades have been posted.

The Rotunda at UVA.
The Rotunda at UVA. Photo Credit: Billy Wilson Flickr
Cecilia Levine
Just in time for the 2023-24 school year, Niche.com has released its list of best colleges in Virginia

Click here to read up on how the list was compiled.

The top five universities in Virginia according to Niche are:

  • No. 1. University of Virginia, Charlottesville
  • No. 2. Washington and Lee University, Lexington
  • No. 3. Virginia Tech, Blacksburg
  • No. 4. William & Mary, Williamsburg
  • No. 5. University of Richmond

Click here for Niche's full list of best colleges in Virginia for 2024.

