Arsonist's Porch Fire Discovered By Dog: Fairfax PD

Clinton James Hall, 27, has been identified as a suspect implicated in setting an incendiary fire on the porch of a home in Annandale late last month, according to the Fairfax County Fire and Rescue Department on Wednesday, May 3.

The midday blaze was reported shortly before noon on Thursday, April 27, when first responders were called to a house fire in the 4900 block of Bristol Drive in the Annandale neighborhood.

Upon arrival, crews were met at the three-story home with flames showing from three sides of the residence, though firefighters were able to quickly knock down the flames and extinguish the fire, officials said.

The fire could have been more fateful if not for the family’s dog.

Investigators said that at the time the fire was sparked, two people and a dog - who alerted his humans to the situation - were inside the home and were able to evacuate before firefighters arrived.

No injuries were reported.

Officials also noted that there were working and active smoke alarms at the time the fire was discovered.

The investigation determined that the fire was incendiary in nature and Hall was identified as the main suspect. He was arrested without incident and charged with one count of burning or destroying any building or structure.

Following the fire, the homeowners and dog were displaced and are being assisted by the American Red Cross. The fire caused an estimated $460,000 in damages.

