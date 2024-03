Officers were called to a home on Chestnut Avenue in Mosby around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, March 10 for a possibly-armed man who abducted and assaulted a victim, county police said.

The man then refused to leave his home, prompting a standoff with police until 9:50 p.m., when he was taken into custody, police said.

The victim had previously been safely removed. No further updates had been released as of Monday morning.

