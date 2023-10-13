Acid Tossed On Carjacking Victim In Tyson's Corner Was Actually Just Sour Candy: Cops

Detectives from the Tysons Urban Team responded to a parking garage in the 7900 block of Tysons Corner Center in McLean around 6:20 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 12, Fairfax County police said.

The man was sitting in his BMW X5 when he was approached by the teen and another juvenile, who knocked on his window.

When the victim got out of his car, the juveniles threatened to throw “acid” on him, police said. One of the juvenile suspects entered the victim’s car while the other suspect threw green liquid, which was later determined to be liquid sour candy, on the victim. The suspects fled the area in the victim’s BMW X5.

An off-duty Metropolitan Police Department detective saw the vehicle fleeing and coordinated with Montgomery County Police Department as it entered their jurisdiction. Montgomery County Police took one of the juvenile suspects into custody. FCPD detectives obtained petitions for carjacking.

The outstanding suspect is described as a Hispanic male, around 5’3, with short black hair, wearing black pants, a black shirt, and red and white sneakers.

Anyone who may have information about this carjacking is asked to call 703-246-7800, option 5. Tips can also be submitted anonymously through Crime Solvers by phone – 1-866-411-TIPS (866-411-8477).

