30-Year-Old Man Killed In High-Speed Crash With BMW In Centreville: Cops

Speed is believed to have been a factor in the crash that killed Sohail Iqbal, of Manassas, VA, just after midnight on Monday, Dec. 4 at the intersection of Lee Highway and Clifton Road in Centreville, Fairfax County police said.

A BMW was heading south on Stringfellow Road near the intersection of Route 29 when it struck Iqbal's Hyundai, also going south, as it crossed through the roadway.

The collision forced Iqbal across the intersection, onto the embankment there, and into a concrete pole foundation, where it came to rest.

He was pronounced dead at the scene by first responders, while the BMW driver was taken to an area hospital by Fairfax County Fire and Rescue personnel for injuries described as life-threatening.

The crash remains under investigation, and officials say detectives are working to investigate whether alcohol was a factor.

Iqbal was a business system analyst for Mercury Insurance, according to his LinkedIn account, after spending time with AAA and the Donegal Insurance Group following his graduation with a master's degree from the College of Saint Rose, in Albany, NY.

Tributes came pouring in for Iqbal in the hours after his death.

"Sohail is my colleague," one person shared on Facebook. "It is really shocking news for me still. You will be missed badly .. Rest In peace. Prayers to his family and friends."

Anyone with information regarding the crash has been asked to contact investigators in Fairfax County by calling (703) 280-0543.

Want breaking news in the DMV as it happens, or want to contribute? Join the DMV All Incidents Facebook group.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Fairfax and receive free news updates.