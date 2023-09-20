A Few Clouds 77°

$15K In Merch Stolen From Tysons Corner Seized From NY Theft Crew

Three New York residents arrested and charged with running an organized theft ring and stealing more $15,000 in merchandise from retailers at the Tysons Corner Center in Fairfax County, authorities said.

Three people from New York were arrested for stealing more than $15,000 in merchandise. Photo Credit: Fairfax County Police Department
Sam Barron

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, the Tysons Urban Team responded to the Tysons Corner Center after an employee at Sunglass Hut reported a theft, police said. Officers were able to locate three suspects and recovered the stolen merchandise, which included items from H&M, Macy's, Nordstrom, Victoria's Secret, American Eagle, Express and Guess, Fairfax County police said.

Jordan Pastrana-Roncancio, 20, Dayana Pastrana-Roncancio, 19 and Hansbleidy Sanabria-Suarez, 20, were subsequently charged with multiple counts of grand larceny and are being held without bond. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tyson Urban Team at 703-556-7750.

