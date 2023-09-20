$15K In Merch Stolen From Tysons Corner Seized From NY Theft Crew

On Tuesday, Sept. 19, the Tysons Urban Team responded to the Tysons Corner Center after an employee at Sunglass Hut reported a theft, police said. Officers were able to locate three suspects and recovered the stolen merchandise, which included items from H&M, Macy's, Nordstrom, Victoria's Secret, American Eagle, Express and Guess, Fairfax County police said.

Jordan Pastrana-Roncancio, 20, Dayana Pastrana-Roncancio, 19 and Hansbleidy Sanabria-Suarez, 20, were subsequently charged with multiple counts of grand larceny and are being held without bond.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Tyson Urban Team at 703-556-7750.

