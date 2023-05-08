$150K Powerball Ticket Winner Is Virginia Music Teacher Who Forgot He Had Ticket

Vasilis Simmons, of Virginia Beach, even forgot that he had bought the Powerball ticket until it just happened to fall out of his wallet. And it's a good thing it did.

Simmons matched four of the winning numbers plus the Powerball number in the April 8 drawing. Normally, that would be a $50,000 prize.

However, he spent an extra dollar for Power Play® when he bought the ticket. Power Play® tripled his prize to $150,000.

He bought the ticket at the 7-Eleven at 425 Kings Grant Road in Virginia Beach. The winning numbers in that drawing were 11-22-24-51-60, and the Powerball number was 18.

Simmons, who is a private music instructor, said he has no immediate plans for his winnings except to pay bills.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

