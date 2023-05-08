Mostly Cloudy 59°

$150K Powerball Ticket Winner Is Virginia Music Teacher Who Forgot He Had Ticket

A Virginia music teacher hit a high note with a $150,000 Powerball ticket.

Vasilis Simmons wins $150,000 playing the Powerball. Photo Credit: Virginia Lottery
Vasilis Simmons, of Virginia Beach, even forgot that he had bought the Powerball ticket until it just happened to fall out of his wallet. And it's a good thing it did.

Simmons matched four of the winning numbers plus the Powerball number in the April 8 drawing. Normally, that would be a $50,000 prize. 

However, he spent an extra dollar for Power Play® when he bought the ticket. Power Play® tripled his prize to $150,000.

He bought the ticket at the 7-Eleven at 425 Kings Grant Road in Virginia Beach. The winning numbers in that drawing were 11-22-24-51-60, and the Powerball number was 18.

Simmons, who is a private music instructor, said he has no immediate plans for his winnings except to pay bills.

Powerball drawings are held at 10:59 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Saturdays. The odds of matching all six numbers to win the jackpot are 1 in 292.2 million. The overall odds of winning any Powerball prize are 1 in 25.

