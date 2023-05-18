1,000+ Tickets, Warnings Issued In FCPD's Campaign To Bust Speeders

Fairfax County police have shared the results of their "50 Means 50" campaign.

The campaign, designed to slow down speeding drivers, reduce crashes, change driving behavior and increase overall safety on the Fairfax County Parkway, ran from May 8 to May 12.

Overall, more than 1,000 tickets and warnings were issued to reckless drivers, speeders, and those who had hands-free and licensing violations.

"Through this campaign, officers issued 890 traffic summonses, and 163 warning tickets totaling 1,053 observed violations," FCPD said.

Police shared a breakdown of some of the tickets and warnings issued:

"FCPD remains committed to traffic safety and will continue to enforce traffic laws and educate drivers to help make our roadways a safer place for everyone," police said.

