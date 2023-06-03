'You Are The Nazi:' Jubilant Former FBI Agent Faces Federal Charges For Assaulting PD, Feds Say

James Wise, 49, of Bend, Oregon, a former FBI supervisory special agent has been indicted for his actions during the Jan. 6, 2021 insurrection at the US Capitol, federal prosecutors announced.

“His actions and the actions of others disrupted a joint session of the US Congress convened to ascertain and count the electoral votes related to the 2020 presidential election,” officials said.

Wise didn’t try to hide his presence when the rioters busted into the Capitol, and he was caught on camera entering the building through the Senate Wing Door.

Once inside, prosecutors say that Wise clapped his hands and raised his arms in triumph. He then walked through the Crypt and past the Memorial Door, ultimately returning and exiting through a window adjacent to the Senate Wing Door less than 10 minutes after he breached the building.

It is further alleged that when he was approached by Metropolitan Police Department officers, Wise touted his position as a federal official.

“You guys are disgusting. I’m former—I’m former law enforcement,” he allegedly said. "You’re disgusting. You are the Nazi. You are the Gestapo. You can’t see it. . . . Shame on you! Shame on you! Shame on you!”

According to federal prosecutors, when violence against the police began in front of the former FBI officer, including officers being knocked to the ground near his feet, Wise added fodder to the fire.

He allegedly turned to the violent crowd and shouted “Yeah, (expletive) them! Yeah, kill ‘em!” A few seconds later, as assaults continued, he shouted in the direction of the rioters attacking the police line, “Kill ‘em! Kill ‘em! Kill ‘em!”

Wise has been charged with:

Civil disorder;

Assaulting, resisting, or impeding certain officers;

Knowingly entering or remaining in any restricted building or grounds without lawful authority;

Engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct in a restricted building or grounds; uttering loud, threatening, or abusive language, or engaging in disorderly or disruptive conduct, in any of the Capitol Buildings;

Parading, demonstrating, or picketing in any of the Capitol Buildings.

He had been employed as a Special Agent and Supervisory Special Agent with the FBI between 2004 and 2017.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Arlington and receive free news updates.