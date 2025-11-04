Worker Seriously Hurt After Georgetown Home Partially Collapses During Renovation In DC

The collapse happened around 1:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 4, near 35th and Prospect Street NW, where crews were doing underpinning work on a house foundation.

Officials said the structure partially gave way, trapping a worker beneath debris.

Firefighters rushed to stabilize the site and pull the man to safety. He was taken to an area hospital with serious injuries, authorities said.

“Had an isolated collapse during underpinning work on a home under renovation. One adult male worker was injured, transported with serious injury,” DC Fire and EMS said. “Safety zone established and collapse team evaluating structural status.”

By 1:40 p.m., officials said the situation was stable, though structural experts and utility crews remained on scene.

Pepco and members of the DC Department of Buildings were called to the scene as fire units cleared the scene.

Photos from the scene show firefighters and collapse rescue crews surrounding an excavator in a narrow worksite behind the yellow brick home.

Authorities have not released the worker’s name or condition as of Monday afternoon.

