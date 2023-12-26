Woman Spending Holidays Behind Bars After Smashing Window During Tirade In Arlington: Police

Officers from the Arlington Police Department got an early morning call on Sunday when there was a report of a burglary in progress at around 3:45 a.m. in the 800 block of South Frederick Street.

They got more than they bargained for.

According to police, responding officers could hear a dispute in an apartment building and three people, including 31-year-old Arlington resident Brittany Coleman, were detained as they left an apartment in the building.

Investigators say that a man was inside his home when Coleman began yelling and banging on the door. When he opened it and confronted her, she allegedly forced her way inside by smashing a window to get inside.

There was then a struggle, police say, during which Coleman allegedly struck the man with an object, leaving him with minor injuries that required treatment by responding paramedics.

Coleman was arrested and charged with aggravated malicious wounding and burglary. She is being held without bond.

