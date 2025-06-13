Woman Found Dead In DC Dumpster Was Reported Missing Days Earlier: Officials

Donnella Bryan, 62, was last seen around 12 p.m. on April 17, in the 300 block of N Street NE, according to the Metropolitan Police Department. She was the subject of a critical missing person alert, issued the following day.

Her body was discovered just two days later, on April 19, inside a trash dumpster in the 1600 block of Maryland Avenue NE, police said.

Officers were called to the scene just after 8 a.m., where they found Bryan unconscious and unresponsive. She was pronounced dead at the scene by DC Fire and EMS.

On Sunday, April 20, 2025, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner ruled the cause of death was blunt force trauma and asphyxiation.

The manner of death was ruled a homicide.

Nearly two months later, Richard Dyson, 58, of DC, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder while armed, the US Attorney’s Office announced this week.

“Dyson was arraigned today before Superior Court Magistrate Judge Robert J. Hildum, where he entered a plea of not guilty,” federal officials said in a release issued on Thursday.

“Judge Hildum found probable cause for second degree murder and ordered Dyson held without bond until his preliminary hearing on June 18, before Judge Michael Ryan.”

The investigation into Bryan’s disappearance and death was led by the MPD’s Homicide Branch, with support from federal prosecutors.

The motive behind the killing has not been disclosed. The case remains under active investigation.

