Woman Found Dead During DC 'Suspicious Package' Probe Leaves Behind Young Son

Nicole Young's body was found on Sunday, Nov. 5, by officers responding to the 1500 block of 45th Street in Northeast, as reported by WUSA9.

Details in the 24-year-old woman's death have not yet been released. Daily Voice has reached out to DC police for further information.

However, Young's mother, Tabatha, has launched a GoFundMe for the family.

"Nicole was an amazing pure soul," Tabatha writes. "She wouldn’t bring harm onto anyone. She leaves behind a son and several siblings.

"She loved her baby boy endlessly and now he has to continue on without her. I made this fundraiser to contribute to laying my beautiful daughter to rest."

